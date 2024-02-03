Guyana’s Ambassador to Venezuela presents Letters of Credence; hopes for cooperation programme

Last Updated on Saturday, 3 February 2024, 13:40 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Dr Richard Van West-Charles on Friday presented his Letters of Credence to Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Yvan Gil.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry here said Dr Van West-Charles told the Venezuelan Foreign Minister during “cordial discussions” that the two countries should focus on peace and cooperation as guiding principles for the relations between Guyana and Venezuela.

“In this regard, he committed to working during his tenure to pursue Guyana’s interests in exploring the potential for collaboration in areas that would provide an opportunity for the neighbouring countries to develop a programme of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both peoples,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Ambassador Van West-Charles will present his credentials to His Excellency Nicolas Maduro at a later date, the Foreign Ministry added.

He was recently part of Guyana’s delegation in the Joint Commission meeting held in Brazil.