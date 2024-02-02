BREAKING: Fire at prison service building in Kingston, nearby school children evacuated

Last Updated on Friday, 2 February 2024, 10:08 by Denis Chabrol

A mid-morning fire on Friday destroyed the Guyana Prison Service quarters on Parade Street, Kingston.

The building once housed the Kingston Nursery School.

Students attending classes at Chase’s Academy and a nursery school were evacuated as thick smoke filled the air.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Parents and teachers, assisted by several policemen and women, assisted in evacuating the students.

Initially, a fire tender experienced difficulties connecting to a fire hydrant.

Firefighters tried for several minutes, up to about10 am, to activate a land rover pump to use water from the Cummings Canal.

The Theatre Guild was not visibly affected by the intense heat from the next door Prison Service building.