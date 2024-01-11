GRA, CANU seize $ millions worth of smuggled items

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 January 2024, 11:27 by Denis Chabrol

Agents of the Guyana Revenue Authority and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have seized a motor vessel with quantities of uncustomed beers, foreign chicken and cigarettes worth of an estimated GY$5.5 million, GRA said Thursday.

“The uncustomed goods and motor vessel were secured pending the outcome of further investigations which have commenced,” GRA said.

GRA said its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division, in a joint operation with the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), seized a motor vessel in the vicinity of the No. 66 Village, Berbice, containing quantities of uncustomed Heineken and Corona beers, foreign chicken and cigarettes .

However, GRA said the suspects escaped from the scene. “The perpetrators of the act, upon seeing the officers made good their escape,” the tax agency added.

GRA reminded he public of its “zero tolerance” approach to smuggling, and warned that anyone who attempts to import or export goods with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any duties is guilty of an offence and may be liable to penalties and/or imprisonment in accordance with Section 218 of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01.

The Revenue Authority urged the general public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408. GRA sought to assure Guyanese that all information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.