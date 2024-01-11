“Activist-oriented”, qualified Nima Flue-Bess replaces Jermaine Figueira as Shadow Culture, Youth and Sport Minister- Norton

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 January 2024, 17:18 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Thursday defended his decision to oust Jermaine Figueira from the Shadow Cabinet and replace him with Nima Flue-Bess because she is qualified and involved in sport.

He hinted that Mr Figueira- as Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport- was neglecting to focus on sport countrywide.

“You have Youth, Sport and Culture where there are a lot of grounds unfinished across this country. A lot of work should be done in Youth, Sport and Culture that needs to be done and I thought in the circumstance, we need an activist-oriented person there who is involved in sport and that naturally led to Nima Flue-Bess,” he said. Taking a verbal swipe at Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport as “incompetent”, Mr Norton said Ms Flue-Bess has proven that she is not only activist-oriented but she is qualified. “Additionally, it must be noted that she is qualified in sport, actually was involved in sport, still involved in sport at school and has the kind of contacts that will allow her to be effective as a Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport,” he said.

Mr Norton said Mr Figueira, who is the Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice) parliamentarian for the opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), could speak on youth, sport and culture in his region.

The Opposition Leader knocked Mr Figueira for seemingly less than visible as the then Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport. “Somebody called me this morning and said only when they read the article, they recognised that Figueira was the Youth, Sport and Culture Shadow Minister,” said Mr Norton who is also Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, the largest party in the opposition coalition.

The Opposition Leader dismissed Mr Figueira’s suggestions that his removal from the Shadow Cabinet might have been due to his non-conformist attitude and his shaking of President Irfaan Ali’s hand. Instead, Mr Norton explained that the Shadow Cabinet reshuffle was aimed greater efficiency by using the skills and experience of the lawmakers. “The whole purpose of reshuffling is to make us effective and efficient as members of parliament and I think, also, it provides the opportunity for those regional MPs to do more work in their regions,” he said. Without going into details, Mr Norton said he had spoken with the opposition legislators about their performance, all part of a process that led to Tuesday’s changes.

There are several other Shadow Cabinet changes that were provided to the parliamentarians at a meeting on Tuesday. AFC member Mr David Patterson is now responsible for public works; PNCR Chairman is shadowing Natural Resources; Coretta Mc Donald has been shifted from education t0 labour and Ms Natasha Singh-Lewis is shadowing education. Mr Khemraj Ramjattan, a former Public Security Minister, is the Shadow Home Affairs Minister, while Geeta Chandan-Edmond is focussing on Governance and Parliamentary Affairs.

Mr Figueira has since written to PNCR Central Executive Committee members, protesting his removal from the Shadow Cabinet and asking for a review of the decision based on his personal and organisation’s work in developing small business, contributing to sport, and making representation to government to address issues such as squatter regularisation, compliance of small contractors and their receipt of contracts, as well as the rehabilitation of roads.