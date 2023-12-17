Victoria men killed after robbery, others hospitalised – police

Last Updated on Sunday, 17 December 2023, 21:12 by Denis Chabrol

Two men were killed early Sunday morning at Victoria, East Coast Demerara after one of the now deceased men was attacked and robbed of his 30-pennyweight gold chain, police said Sunday night.

Dead are the robbery victim, 26-year old William Montrose-who was a construction worker and gold miner and lived at Side Line Dam, Victoria, and one of the suspected robbers, 24-year old Yoffi Bobb, a mason of 51 Victoria.

Police said after Montrose was robbed, he retaliated by chopping to death 24-year old Yoffi Bobb, a mason of 51 Victoria, and attempted to murder 25-year old Delex Skeete, a plumber and 19-year old Siyani Mc Farlane, both of Victoria.

Investigators said after the incident between 1:45 and 2 O’clock Sunday morning, Montrose’s “motionless body was found in a trench with what appear to be several wounds about his head and upper left side chest.” Police said after they retrieved Montrose’s body, they saw three wounds on the forehead, one to the left side upper chest, and two to the right side jaw. The Guyana Police Force also said that one black handle knife was found tucked in his left side waist.

Police were informed that during this attack, Bobb and others stabbed Montrose several several times. Montrose reportedly left and returned with a cutlass and chopped Bobb, McFarlane, and Skeete and then escaped.

Bobb and the two others were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Bobb was pronounced dead on arrival while the McFarlane and Skeete were admitted. Skeete’s condition is regarded as serious and McFarlane’s condition is regarded as stable, police said. Investigators said Bobb’s body was examined and severe wounds were seen to the right side shoulder.