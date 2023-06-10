Taxi driver detained for leaving child in locked car

Last Updated on Saturday, 10 June 2023, 21:14 by Denis Chabrol

A taxi driver has been arrested after leaving a three-year old child in his locked car, police said.

Investigators said the driver returned 30 minutes later from his home and rushed the tearful child to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where doctors said the child was dehydrated and needed oxygen. The child was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was receiving oxygen.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 9 in Region Five.

Police said a male taxi driver reported that as is customary, he picks up children and drops them off to school in his motorcar and on the day in question he made several trips and about 09:15 hrs, he secured his car on the road and went into his house. The child was in the back seat of the car.