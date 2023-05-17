Don’t be alarmed by Joint Services preparations for Local Govt Elections

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 14:53 by Denis Chabrol

The Joint Services have begun preparing for Guyana’s Local Government Elections (LGE) scheduled for June 12, 2023, and the public should not be alarmed, police said Wednesday.

“Members of the public are hereby advised not to be alarmed by an increased Joint Services presence throughout the region,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

That civilian law enforcement agency said members of the Joint Services Training Committee are conducting a Command Post Exercise 1/2023 at the Police Officers’ Mess, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

“This training is facilitated for members of the Joint Services to be better equipped to handle possible situations during the upcoming Local Government Elections period,” police said,

Possible scenarios would be discussed and tested in Regional Police Division 4 (A, B, C).

Among those present at the training, which started today at the Officers’ Mess, are Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean, Commander 4A; Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram, Commander 4C; Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, Commander 4B; Deputy Director of Prisons (ag), Kevin Pilgrim Assistant Director; Lt. Col 2nd in Command 1 Infantry Battalion, Courtney Mendonca; Divisional Officer of Operations, Fire Service Clive Mc Donald; along with senior NCO’s, junior NCO’s, Station Sergeants and other sergeants in the other services.