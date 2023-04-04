Registration opens for UG’s 2nd Diaspora Conference in May, 2023; calls for papers

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 16:41 by Denis Chabrol

The University of Guyana (UG), now in its 60th year, is set to host its 2nd Diaspora Conference at the Turkeyen Campus, Greater Georgetown, Guyana, during the period May 8-10, 2023 under the theme “Calling 592: Honouring, Researching, Reigniting Diaspora.”

The Diaspora Conference is one of several signature events being hosted by the University this year to celebrate the institution’s 60th Anniversary. It will provide a platform for academics and professionals, particularly those from the major capitals around the world with a large Guyanese diaspora presence, to engage in high-level discussions on the conference’s sub-themes related to diaspora research and studies.

Participants of the conference are expected to benefit from innovative keynote, panel presentations and discussions on various sub-themes such as; Repositioning the Diaspora: Working across Spaces and Places; Reconceptualising the Diaspora: A paradigm shift; Diaspora and Intersections: Race, Class, Gender, Youth and Vulnerable Communities; Diaspora as Changemakers in their Community; Diaspora and the Future: Youth, Technology and Virtuality among others.

The conference is also expected to attract University of Guyana alums, numbering over 50,000 and spread worldwide.

The opening ceremony for the conference is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023, at 9:30 hrs.

Persons attending the Diaspora Conference can access discounted airline tickets offered by Caribbean Airlines at a discount of 10%. Details on this offer and how you may be able to access same are available at the Diaspora Conference website https://ugdiasporaconference2023.com/ along with recommendations on hotels and group tours to some of Guyana’s top tourist detinations.

Additionally, early bird registration fees are accessible until (April 7th 2023). For more information, please visit here: https://ugdiasporaconference2023.com/.

For a full list of events the University will be hosting in celebration of its 60th Anniversary and how you can participate, please visit: https://celebrateug60.com/.

The University of Guyana, now in its 59th year, was founded in October 1963. “UG” as it is fondly referred to offers 150 programmes in over 60 disciplines in online, face-to face or blended formats. UG delivers in a Guyana-based system across eight campuses. It is the largest, oldest, most advanced and only state University in Guyana with a student population of over 10,000. “UG” has provided education, training and research for over 50,000 alumni over its 59-year history. UG’s national and global impact and footprint are significant. Its graduates have risen to populate the commanding heights of national, regional and international organisations of repute in over 150 different disciplines. The mission of the University is to discover, generate, disseminate and apply knowledge of the highest standard for the service of the community, the nation, and all mankind within an atmosphere of academic freedom, innovation and universal respect.

UG’s forward-thinking Blueprint 2040 is currently setting the course for the University’s future design and institutional response to the changing needs of Guyana, the region and the world. UG will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023 and is stepping up its focus on becoming one of the leading and most sought-after educational institutions in the world for both staff and students.