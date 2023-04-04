http://demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

Registration opens for UG’s 2nd Diaspora Conference in May, 2023; calls for papers

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Agriculture, Aviation, Business, Caribbean, Citizenship and Immigration, Commerce, Culture, Culture & Society, Education, Health, News Tuesday, 4 April 2023

The University of Guyana (UG), now in its 60th year, is set to host its 2nd Diaspora  Conference at the Turkeyen Campus, Greater Georgetown, Guyana, during the period  May 8-10, 2023 under the theme “Calling 592: Honouring, Researching, Reigniting  Diaspora.”

The Diaspora Conference is one of several signature events being hosted by the  University this year to celebrate the institution’s 60th Anniversary. It will provide a  platform for academics and professionals, particularly those from the major capitals  around the world with a large Guyanese diaspora presence, to engage in high-level  discussions on the conference’s sub-themes related to diaspora research and studies.

Participants of the conference are expected to benefit from innovative keynote, panel  presentations and discussions on various sub-themes such as; Repositioning the  Diaspora: Working across Spaces and Places; Reconceptualising the Diaspora: A paradigm shift; Diaspora and Intersections: Race, Class, Gender, Youth and  Vulnerable Communities; Diaspora as Changemakers in their Community; Diaspora  and the Future: Youth, Technology and Virtuality among others.

The conference is also expected to attract University of Guyana alums, numbering over  50,000 and spread worldwide.

The opening ceremony for the conference is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023, at  9:30 hrs.

Persons attending the Diaspora Conference can access discounted airline tickets  offered by Caribbean Airlines at a discount of 10%. Details on this offer and how you  may be able to access same are available at the Diaspora Conference website  https://ugdiasporaconference2023.com/ along with recommendations on hotels and  group tours to some of Guyana’s top tourist detinations.

Additionally, early bird registration fees are accessible until (April 7th 2023). For more  information, please visit here: https://ugdiasporaconference2023.com/.

For a full list of events the University will be hosting in celebration of its 60th Anniversary and how you can participate, please visit: https://celebrateug60.com/.

The University of Guyana, now in its 59th year, was founded in October 1963. “UG” as  it is fondly referred to offers 150 programmes in over 60 disciplines in online, face-to face or blended formats. UG delivers in a Guyana-based system across eight campuses.  It is the largest, oldest, most advanced and only state University in Guyana with a  student population of over 10,000. “UG” has provided education, training and  research for over 50,000 alumni over its 59-year history. UG’s national and global  impact and footprint are significant. Its graduates have risen to populate the  commanding heights of national, regional and international organisations of repute in  over 150 different disciplines. The mission of the University is to discover, generate,  disseminate and apply knowledge of the highest standard for the service of the  community, the nation, and all mankind within an atmosphere of academic freedom,  innovation and universal respect.

UG’s forward-thinking Blueprint 2040 is currently setting the course for the  University’s future design and institutional response to the changing needs of Guyana,  the region and the world. UG will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023 and is  stepping up its focus on becoming one of the leading and most sought-after  educational institutions in the world for both staff and students.

