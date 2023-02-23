GTT cuts huge chunk of paper billing

Last Updated on Thursday, 23 February 2023, 15:20 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has slashed its paper billing significantly over the past year through its sister company, WeSolveCX, a company official said.

WeSolveCX’s Senior Director, Malini Gouridat said GTT is one of the new company’s “biggest clients”, and over the past year it has digitised its e-billing system.

She said GTT is sending out out more than 80 percent of its bills digitally and so that improves operationally efficiency. “That’s totally automated and it helps them to cut down sending printed bills from 140,000 to 26,000 as of this month,” she said at the launch of WeSolveCX.

She said previously, GTT required many persons to work behind the scenes to print and post bills but that has changed. “Now, everything is fully automated and sent to the customers every single month and it’s so seamless,” she said in a video release.

General Manager of WeSolveCX, Shem Erskine said the new entity, which was established by GTT’s parent company, Atlantic Tele-Network, among other things aims to improve customer experience especially with the fast-growing oil and gas sector which is attracting more foreign businesses and growing more local businesses . “Now, with the economic transformation, we are benefitting from as a nation more and more businesses would need to start thinking at that level,” he said.

WeSolveCX falls under the umbrella customer care service company, Arrowhead Communications Inc.