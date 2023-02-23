GTT’s parent company launches service to support small, medium, large businesses

Last Updated on Thursday, 23 February 2023, 14:46 by Denis Chabrol

Atlantic Tele-Network (ATN), the parent company of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT), has launched a Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) company that is not just a call centre but geared to assist small, medium and large businesses to position themselves in the Guyanese market.

General Manager of WeSolveCX, Shem Erskine said the new company is in the marketplace to support Guyana’s rapidly emerging oil and gas sector by guiding small to medium size businesses on how to plot and map their customer journeys. “With that will come associated businesses that will definitely need services like these,” he said at the recent launch of the company.

Mr Erskine explained that the business consultancy arm of WeSolveCX would provide other businesses with the right skills to get their marketing done. “They might not have the resources themselves to do it or to engage a bigger provider. We are the brand for them!,” he said.

The WeSolveCX official expected the consultancy arm to bring a lot of high-tech jobs to Guyana. Already, the company employs 400 persons, 70 percent of whom work from home and many of them are single mothers, officials said.

WeSolveCX currently employs 400 persons, offers specialised customer services, outbound calling, inbound calling and telemarketing. Mr Erskine noted that the call centre business is merely one part of WeSolveCX’s operations.