Nigerians attempt to post cocaine overseas- CANU

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Thursday, 23 February 2023, 12:38 0

Michael Emmanuel Ude       Gift Obioha

Two Nigerian men have been arrested in connection with an attempt to post 1.1 pounds of cocaine overseas through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Thursday.

The anti-drug agency said that on February 22, 2023, its agents at GPOC intercepted a man who was attempting to post a box containing several items. “A subsequent search of the box was conducted in the presence of the said individual, which led to the discovery of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine,” CANU said.

He has been identified as 33-year old Michael Emmanuel Ude of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. CANU said the street value of the 1.1 pounds (482 grammes) of cocaine fetches a street value of GYD$400,000.

According to CANU, further investigation, later resulted in the arrest of another Nigerian, 26-year old Gift Obioha of Laing Avenue, Georgetown.

