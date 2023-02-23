Nigerians attempt to post cocaine overseas- CANU

Last Updated on Thursday, 23 February 2023, 12:38 by Denis Chabrol

Two Nigerian men have been arrested in connection with an attempt to post 1.1 pounds of cocaine overseas through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Thursday.

The anti-drug agency said that on February 22, 2023, its agents at GPOC intercepted a man who was attempting to post a box containing several items. “A subsequent search of the box was conducted in the presence of the said individual, which led to the discovery of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine,” CANU said.

He has been identified as 33-year old Michael Emmanuel Ude of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. CANU said the street value of the 1.1 pounds (482 grammes) of cocaine fetches a street value of GYD$400,000.

According to CANU, further investigation, later resulted in the arrest of another Nigerian, 26-year old Gift Obioha of Laing Avenue, Georgetown.