New Jersey-based Guyanese attempts to smuggle “joints” into Guyana

Last Updated on Thursday, 23 February 2023, 15:47 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana-born American man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 12 rolled marijuana “joints” into Guyana on arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Thursday.

The New Jersey-based man, 30-year old Delroy Julius Seaforth, told investigators he came to Guyana to attend a funeral. He was intercepted by officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority and CANU and, according to CANU, the joints were found on his person.

CANU said he was cautioned, arrested, and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic which tested positive for cannabis.

Head of CANU, James Singh said authorities were determined to send a “strong message” to persons who were trying to smuggle marijuana into Guyana.