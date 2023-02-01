Soldiers deployed to support firefighters in clearing Buxton Public Road

Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 16:00 by Denis Chabrol

Armed soldiers were Wednesday afternoon dispatched to Buxton Public Road to support firefighters as they doused burning objects across the major east-west corridor before rush-hour traffic.

After the fire was extinguished shortly before 3:30 PM, a frontend loader, with soldiers perched on it, moved the burnt material off the roadway as residents of Buxton stood on the side at the corner of Company Road.

A number of Buxton residents earlier Wednesday became incensed after Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents allegedly fired shots indiscriminately as they pursued a car. They burnt tires and other objects as well as a truck. The Railway Embankment Road was also blocked for short period of time.

The Home Affairs Ministry said persons blocked the road demanding that the fugitive be released from custody.

The car eventually went overboard in the Company Road trench. Authorities said O’Darie Phillips was arrested and several bundles of marijuana weighing 51.2 pounds were found in the vehicle. CANU Head James Singh said the car, bearing licence number PRR 6703, has a logo for Team Diamond which is closely associated with Mark “Demon” Cromwell, a former policeman who is well-known to law enforcement agents.

In recent times, Cromwell has been regarded as a community activist who works closely with the governing People’s Progressive Party Civic.