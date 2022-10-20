BREAKING: March 13, 2023 is Local Government Elections

Last Updated on Thursday, 20 October 2022, 17:19 by Denis Chabrol

Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharamlall on Thursday named March 13 as the day Guyanese would go to the polls to elect councillors for 10 towns and 70 neighborhood councils

The following statement was issued:

The Government of Guyana is committed to the upholding of democracy and believes that the holding of Local Government Elections (LGE) is an important pillar in our democratic political system.

Pursuant to this belief, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall has appointed March 13, 2023 as the date for LGE.

Hon. Dharamlall today, October 20, 2022, wrote to Justice (Retd) Claudette Singh, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) appointing the date based on the work plan submitted by GECOM.

“Please be informed that pursuant to Section 35 (1) of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28:03, I appoint March 13, 2023, as the day on which elections of Councillors for Local Authorities shall be held,” Hon. Dharamlall wrote to Justice Singh.

Accordingly, an Order under Section 35 shall be published in the Gazette appointing the date.

As part of the Government’s commitment, some $2.9 Billion has been allocated to GECOM for preparatory works

to ensure the successful planning and execution of LGE.