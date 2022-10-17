1,000-man mission to tackle violence, joblessness among youths- Ali

Last Updated on Monday, 17 October 2022, 7:17 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali has announced a 1,000-man mission to stem hunger and deviant behaviour among boys and young men as well as provide skills training to gear them up for jobs.

Dr Ali says he will be leading a team of high-ranking police and military officers, 100 each of sport men, religious leaders, teachers, community workers, farmers, entertainers, prominent figures and other persons to target youths in all communities across Guyana.

“The mission of this one thousand men is to work in every single community to eradicate hunger, to work in every single community to lift uo those who are emotionally affected, socially affected. It is to change every society and bring positive living and positive life in every single community. It is to work against violence, it is to work in making men better in being good men, responsible men, responsible youths in our society,” he said.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the project, the President said the plan includes training youths to take advantage of job opportunities. “We are going to integrate every single young person into the economic and social life of our country. Those who require training- we are going to build a platform to give them training so that they can go and get a skilled job anywhere,” he said.

Dr Ali said after being given such training opportunities, no justifiable reason could be given for being unemployed. “There could be no excuse for men to deliver on their responsibility and deliver on what is required for us to deliver to the people of our society, our families,” he said.

Joblessness is among the major reasons that have been cited by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for youth involvement in crime, including gangs.

The President stressed the importance of making men, youths and boys responsible by creating a positive mindset away from deviant behaviours such as violence against women and children. “We have to sit down and network. Men need to network across the country to understand violence against women, violence against children is not accepted and will not and cannot be accepted in our society. We can’t do this until we network together,” he said.

He announced the new initiative in addressing a Youman Nabi service at the Leguan Masjid.