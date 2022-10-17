Govt won’t take blame for fake fisherfolk drawing down grants- Jagdeo

Last Updated on Monday, 17 October 2022, 21:20 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said after Monday, government would not be responsible for the handing out of GY$150,000 cash grants to persons who falsely claim that they are fisherfolk if the real fishermen did not object.

Speaking on the Essequibo Coast before the grants were handed out, he put the burden of verification on genuine fisherfolk to identify those who are fake but want to cash in on the grants. “Today, as fishermen, you have one last opportunity to look around you and say ‘this man is not a fisherman’ because don’t blame us after this Don’t say the government allow somebody to get a grant because you either speak today or keep your silence forever,” he said.

The Vice President 0n Monday gave the authentic fisherfolk a last ditch opportunity to state whether there were persons who were there to fraudulently claim that they were fisherfolk. “If you don’t do anything, don’t come back and tell us who it is because then it will be another headache for us too to try and figure out who get and who ain’t get,” he said.

He recalled that a number of persons has sought to scam the system by claiming that they were both farmers and fishermen. Mr Jagdeo said it was virtually impossible for government representatives to verify all claims of farm damage and destruction.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said 706 fisherfolk were due to receive cash grants on Monday.

The Vice President said any fisherman, who was present at Monday’s meeting, but did not get an opportunity to register for the cash grant could have done so on Monday. “Once we can verify that you’re a fisherman you would get it,” he said.