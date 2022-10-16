Oil refinery to be constructed at Crab Island, Berbice River

Last Updated on Sunday, 16 October 2022, 6:36 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfan Ali said the Guyana g9overnment has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the establishment of a 30,000 barrel per day oil refinery in Region Six.

The deadline for the submission to National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) is no later than 9 am on Tuesday, December 13, 2022,

Government said it would only be providing the land at Crab Island, Berbice River and would not be an investor but would supply crude oil at market prices, a 10-year tax holiday and access to the local market for refined products.

The Head of GO-Invest Dr Peter Ramsaroop has said government’s decision to call for expressions of interest for a modular refinery was prompted by the number of applications to government for the construction of a refinery and the spike in world oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Ali made this announcement while speaking at the opening of the 16th Berbice Exposition and Trade Fair at the Albion Sports Complex, Corentyne Berbice on Friday evening.

“As I speak to you today, we are about to launch a new ad for requests for proposals, and that request for proposals is for a new 30,000-barrel (per day) refinery for national security to be built in Guyana, here in Region Six.”

He said the government will be receiving those submissions within two months from those who are interested in investing in the refinery.

Such a development will create enormous opportunities in the area of transport and logistics, services and the construction and rental industry that will bring tremendous benefit to the people of the region, Dr Ali said.

“In all of this, Region Six is well positioned to be the centerpiece for growth and development,” President Ali emphasised.

Even as the PPP/C Government is pursuing these large investments aimed at stimulating the local economy, it is investing in large projects to support these endeavours.

President Ali said the administration is working on an aggressive programme not only to construct a new Berbice highway, but implement other projects that support the national developmental trajectory.

Meanwhile, he said that the government is evaluating the need for a new Berbice River Bridge that will not hinder the development of the Berbice River.

“That will allow development on both sides of the Berbice river like we have in the Demerara River. We are contemplating that and while we are contemplating that, we are at the stage of planning the work for the new highway all the way to Moleson Creek in preparation for the new Corentyne River Bridge,” the President said.