Woman stabs abusive partner to death while she was packing up to leave- police

Last Updated on Monday, 10 October 2022, 12:56 by Denis Chabrol

A woman on Monday stabbed to death her abusive common-law husband after he slashed her with a knife while she began packing up her belongings to move out, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is 40-year old Michael Wilson of Lot 109 Sideline Dam, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara where the incident occurred at about 8:15 AM. Police said the 30-year old woman was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she remained a patient under guard.

Investigators were informed that during an argument on Sunday the woman told Wilson that she was ending their relationship and would be returning to her parents house.

According to police, at around 8 AM Monday the suspect and Michael Wilson were at home when they got into a violent argument while the suspect was in the process of packing her belongings to move out of their home.

“The victim, who was armed with a knife, assaulted the suspect and cut her on the left forearm. The suspect disarmed him and dealt him two stabs to his abdomen,” police said.

Emergency medical responders rushed Wilson in an unconscious condition to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was died while receiving treatment.

Police said during the duo’s two-year long relationship, Wilson frequently accused the woman of being unfaithful and he physically and verbally abused her.