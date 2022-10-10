Gun-toting bandits invade Kaieteur News, steal money from safe

Last Updated on Monday, 10 October 2022, 12:28 by Denis Chabrol

Three bandits early Monday morning invaded Kaieteur News offices and robbed three workers though the precise target appeared to have been the Accounts Department from where money was carted off, police said.

The Guyana Police Force would only say that an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from a safe in the Accounts Department.

“One of the suspects remained with the victims and the other two suspects proceeded to the upper flat of the building, straight to the Accounts Department. The door was secured with a Yale padlock which was wrenched off by the suspects. The lock on one of the desk drawers inside the Accounts Department was also broken off. Under the said desk had a small safe with an undisclosed amount of cash which the suspects took,” police said in a statement.

The two security guards and graphics designer were also robbed of personal property.

Investigators said the bandits, who arrived at Kaieteur News in a gold coloured Spacio car, could not have been identified because they were wearing masks.

During the robbery which occurred between 1:15 AM and 1:20 AM, the bandits robbed security guard 63-year Noel Junor of GY$5,000 cash; one Blue Redmi cellular phone valued at $44,000 from graphic designer 2o-year old Wayne Lyttle, and one S7 cellular phone valued at GY$40,000.

The victims said the bandits entered the premises through an eastern door and placed them in an office where they were instructed to lay on the ground.