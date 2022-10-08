Georgetown/ Vreed-en-Hoop speedboats allowed to work 24 hours

Last Updated on Saturday, 8 October 2022, 11:18 by Denis Chabrol

In the wake of major damage to the Demerara Harbour Bridge, speedboats, also called water-taxis, were from Saturday allowed to work 24 hours but the Maritime Administration (MARAD) warned against an increase in fares.

“Consequent upon the closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge following a collision on October 8, 2022, the Demerara River water taxis will offer 24-hour service, until further notice,” MARAD said.

The regulatory agency said speedboat operators were not allowed to increase fares and they must comply with all navigational measures. “Operators in contravention of this instruction shall face sanctions,” MARAD said.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge was early Saturday morning rammed out of alignment by a chemical/oil tanker, MV Tradewind Passion.

The Ministry of Public Works said there was no time-frame within which the bridge would resume operations. “The Ministry of Public Works could not immediately say when the “structural damage’ bridge would l be fixed. “At this time there is no indication as to when the bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic, as our Technical Team is currently conducting damage assessments,” the ministry said.

This latest damage to the bridge came as engineers and other workers were due to carry out maintenance works between 1 AM and 4 AM.

Just over a month on September 4, a tug and barges slammed into the bridge and caused it to be out of alignment.