Promoter virtually banned from hosting future ferry cruises- Edghill

Last Updated on Sunday, 2 October 2022, 22:44 by Denis Chabrol

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill at the weekend announced that a well-known promoter has been virtually banned from hiring Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) ferries for cruise parties.

Addressing the formal launch of the Online booking system, Ferry Pass, Mr Edghill said the promoter flouted the conditions under which he contracted the vessel to host the cruise. “We had a cruise that took place here not so long ago that everything that should not have happened, happened and I have indicated that the person who was allowed to operate that cruise would not be allowed to operate another cruise on our vessels in a very long time; you can define what that is called,” he said at the event that was held on the Parika stelling, East Bank Essequibo.

Questions have since been raised by sources about the alleged lapse of personnel aboard the vessel to ensure that it was not overloaded.

The Public Works Minister said he has provided guidelines to T&HD about the use of the ferries, which have all been rehabilitated within the past two years.

Meanwhile, he said the T&HD would not take them off serving regular passenger routes and out them on a cruise “to the annoyance of the travelling public.” The Public Works Minister said if there is a cruise, adequate arrangements must be put in place for commuters. “While people are having fun and frolic, those who need to travel to and fro must also get there,” he said.

Authorities said the Online booking service would allow T&HD to do better planning.