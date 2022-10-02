PPP’s Philomena Sahoye-Shury dies

Last Updated on Sunday, 2 October 2022, 22:14 by Denis Chabrol

Veteran People’s Progressive Party (PPP) member, Philomena Sahoye-Shury died on Sunday, her party confirmed.

General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo said, “on behalf of myself and the People’s Progressive Party, I wish to extended deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of Cde Philomena Sahoye-Shury following her passing.”

Her party issued a similar statement following the death of Ms Sahoye-Shury who was well-known by the sobriquet, “Fireball” for her manner of politicking among the grassroots;

She served in many capacities, including as a Member of Parliament , Georgetown City Councillor and PPP Central Committee member.