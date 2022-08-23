Chief Justice rules Opposition Leader properly consulted on appointment of Police Service, Integrity Commission

Last Updated on Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 16:27 by Denis Chabrol

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on Tuesday ruled that President Irfaan Ali properly consulted with Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton in the appointment of the Police Service Commission and the Integrity Commission.

In handing down her decision in the case brought by the Opposition Leader, she said Mr Norton failed to object to any of the names at the time of their approval by the National Assembly and also did not dispatch any reservations to the President even in writing as part of the consultative process.

The Chief Justice found that even though the April 29, 2022 letter did not provide much on the subject of consultation, the May 11 correspondence detailed that the focus of the consultation would be on the appointment of the Police Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Teaching Service Commission ad the Integrity Commission.

The High Court also found that even though the Opposition Leader had received the curriculum vitae of the PSC and Integrity Commission nominees, days had passed without him providing any reasons for his objections if any.

She said if the Opposition Leader had objections to the political affiliation of PSC member Patrick Findlay, that was a matter for the President and not the court.