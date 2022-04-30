Hundreds of ECD households to get GTT Fibre + Voice this month — as GTT expands its Fibre + Voice Service

Last Updated on Saturday, 30 April 2022, 8:59 by Denis Chabrol

Hundreds of households on the East Coast Demerara corridor will now have access to high-speed internet and an improved calling experience with the rollout of GTT Fibre + Voice in the Enterprise Area on April 30, 2022, the company said in a statement.

GTT will be expanding its service to benefit these residents, delivering on our promise to reliably connect our customers and innovate for all in Guyana.

Eshwar Thakurdin, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Home and Fixed Solutions at GTT said, “this expansion keeps customers at the heart of the company’s operations, allowing them the freedom to enjoy every-day internet-led activities like working from home, online school and recreation.”

With the introduction of the service in the area, customers can access Fibre + Voice as a complete internet and voice line solution, while existing landline customers can transition to Fibre + Voice and keep their current landline number. This programme will see customers pay less for calls, enjoy high-speed internet and get access to free Call Waiting, Caller’s ID and 3-way calling, all on the 100 percent Fibre optic network.

“We are elated to bring our Fibre + Voice service to the Enterprise residents and look forward to providing the best in-home Wi-Fi and calling experience Guyana has to offer,” Thakurdin noted. “This is just tip of the iceberg; we will provide access to about twenty thousand more homes before the year ends”

GTT continues to expand its Fibre services across the country, adding several new areas to allow more Guyanese households access to high-speed internet. In just the last six months, GTT has rolled out GTT Fibre to thousands of customers in Mahaica, Linden, New Amsterdam, Non Pariel and Vreed-en-Hoop.

This service rollout is one of the steps GTT is taking to ensure it brings positive life experiences to the home and business of every customer.

To sign up, upgrade to or check for current service areas for GTT Fibre + Voice, visit https://www.gtt.co.gy/fibre-voice . Additionally, sign-ups get 1500-5000 free minutes, plus free installation.

GTT is the largest provider of telecommunication services in Guyana providing a suite of 21st century products and services to its over three hundred thousand subscriber-base. The company’s promise to the Community, to the Customer and the entire Country is to strengthen, reliably connect and innovate for all. The telecommunication giant is committed to the mission of pivoting the company to become a 21st century customer centric organisation in order to improve life experience to every home and business by 2025.