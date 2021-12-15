Prime suspect in stabbing death of East Demerara bus conductor surrenders

Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 20:23 by Denis Chabrol

The man wanted for Wednesday’s murder of East Coast Demerara conductor surrendered to police at the Brickdam Police Station in the company of his lawyer hours later.

The Guyana Police Force said 27-year old Paul Junior Lynch of 127 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara surrendered shortly after the wanted bulletin was issued.

Police said Mr Lynch allegedly stabbed to death Marven Nurse during an argument at East Coast Demerara bus park, Commerce Street, Georgetown.

Police said that they were pelting each other with broken bottles and bricks. Eventually, their disagreement escalated and Mr. Lynch allegedly stabbed Nurse with a knife to his left side chest.

The victim ran a short distance before falling to the ground, while the suspect escaped in a minibus.

Police said that Nurse was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead while undergoing surgery.