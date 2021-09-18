University of Guyana to map solutions for delivering education during COVID

Last Updated on Saturday, 18 September 2021, 6:35 by Denis Chabrol

The University of Guyana’s Centre of Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CoETaL) will be hosting its Second Biennial Conference from Monday, September 20 to Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

This is an event that aims to provide a space for academics, researchers, and other key stakeholders to deliberate on issues and find solutions to the challenges confronting the delivery of tertiary education due to the impact of COVID-19.

This year, the forum will be hosted virtually as professionals in the educational system grapple with and learn to navigate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference is being held under the theme “Emergency Remote Teaching, Leading and Learning” and will also be free to the public. However, registration is required in advance for the event using the following link https://coetal.uog.edu.gy/biennial-conference-2021/registration

The opening session is on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 9:00hrs and will feature presentations from the University of Guyana’s Chancellor Prof. Edward Greene, UG’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin, Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, Principal of the Cyril Potter College of Education Dr. Viola Rowe, Guyana’s Chief Education Officer Dr. Marcel Hutson and Director of UG’s Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CoETaL) Dr. Charmaine Bissessar. The opening ceremony will also include an edutainment session by Mr. Michael Khan of UG’s Faculty of Education and Humanities, Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

The conference brings together a cadre of distinguished researchers, educators, and key stakeholders as a community involved in tertiary education to share their expertise, knowledge, and skills with each other. Several high-profile speakers will be featured including a world-renowned expert in distance education and instructional technology, Dr. Dimitrios Vlachopoulos.

Other well-known educators in their fields will be conducting six plenary sessions on the various sub-themes; these include: Dr. Katija Khan who will be addressing the issue of care and well-being during the pandemic; Dr. Ramesh Sharma who will be discussing techniques to enhance student engagement online; Dr. Gordon Harewood who will be providing some online assessment techniques; Dr. Wayne Wesley who will discuss the challenges and opportunities inherent in the digital divide; Dr. Carole Basile who will discuss the issues of leading, teaching and learning post-COVID-19; Dr. Lidon Lashley will be discussing inclusivity during the pandemic; Dr. Mairette Newman and Dr. Leory Hill will be part of a panel discussion on emergency remote learning, teaching, and leading and Mrs. Zaida Khan-Ventour will facilitate an e-quality workshop.

A special panel comprising of five lecturers from the University of Guyana – Ms. Kara Lord, Ms. Lisa Edwards, Ms. Shanomae Rose, Ms. Angelina Autar, and Ms.