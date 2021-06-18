Two allegedly rape pregnant teen, record ordeal

Last Updated on Friday, 18 June 2021, 8:15 by Denis Chabrol

One of two men has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year old pregnant female, police said.

The woman of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) told investigators that the men also recorded her being raped multiple times between April 1 to 30, 2021.

‘There they took turns havng sex with her while they each videoed the ordeal. The victim further alleges that the ordeal caused her to miscarry,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The teenager victim states that during the period stated, she was approached by the two who were in a car and forcefully taken against her will to the home of one of the perpetrators.

The woman said she related the occurrence to a family member on June 15 and on June 17 the matter was reported.

One of the suspects has been arrested and the search for the other suspect is underway, as investigations continue, police said.

Under the Sexual Offences Act, names of rape victims are not released in order to protect their identities.