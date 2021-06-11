High-powered Public Utilities Commission panel to examine consumer expectations of telecoms liberalisation

Last Updated on Friday, 11 June 2021, 8:44 by Denis Chabrol

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will Friday morning launch its monthly Round Table series geared at stimulating and generating conversation on a wide range of issues.

News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM will be bringing you a live broadcast of this event and it will be streamed live on www.bit.ly/newstalk1031 and www.facebook.com/demwaves

The inaugural session is scheduled for this morning at 9:30 am and the moot is “Telecommunications Liberalization and Consumer Expectations”.

The discussion will be moderated by Mr. Brian Carter, formerly of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The first panelists include key representatives from the Telecoms sector and the Guyana Consumers Association.

The are Director of the Telecommunications Agency, Mr. Andre Griffith – Director, Telecommunications Agency; Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph company Mr. Damien Blackburn; Head of Business to Business, Digicel Guyana, Ms. Nalini Vieira; Managing Director, E-Networks, Mr. Vishok Persaud and Advisor, Guyana Consumers Association Mr. Yog Mahadeo –

The PUC has regulatory oversight of the public utilities and telecommunication undertakings under its purview, namely GP&L, GWI, GT&T, Digicel and E-Networks Inc.

The PUC regulates quality of service; the approval of development and expansion programmes of the public utilities under its purview; setting of tariffs; facilitating access and interconnection together with performing regulatory,

investigatory, enforcement and advisory functions.