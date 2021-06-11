Student caught with ammunition at school

Last Updated on Friday, 11 June 2021, 8:25 by Denis Chabrol

A student of La’ Venture Secondary School, Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara has been detained by police after he was allegedly caught with one .32 round of ammunition, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said the 16-year old student was seen with the ammunition at about 9:30 AM by a teacher. The object was taken away and shown to the Head Mistress who confirmed that it was indeed a live round.

“A female teacher came upon a group of students being shown what appears to be a bullet by a 16-year-old male student.,” police said.

The District Education Officer was informed and the matter was reported to the police.

The ammunition and the student were then handed over to the police for further investigations, the law enforcement agency said.