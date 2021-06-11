Four arrested for home invasion, robbery of Rupununi teacher, mechanic

Last Updated on Friday, 11 June 2021, 7:54 by Denis Chabrol

Four men have been arrested in connection with the alleged wounding, robbery under arms and damage to property committed on a pregnant teacher and her husband at their home in St. Ignatius, Rupununi, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 10 at the residence of the 18-year old teacher and a 26-year-old male

mechanic.

Police said those arrested are 18, 22, 23 and 49 years old. They are accused of stealing a quantity of silver and gold

jewelry valued GYD$45,000, one SSP music box valued $20,000, one black Samsung G2 Core cellphone and

valued GYD$70,000

“Enquiries revealed that the pregnant victim was in bed with her partner when the three suspects – each armed with a cutlass – kicked down their front door and start to lash and chop her partner who eventually escaped,” police said.

The woman told police that she observed the perpetrators searching their home in her absence with directives from the eldest of the three.

The perpetrators, according to police, then used their machetes to destroy a bicycle valued GYD$35,000, hammock valued GYD$5,000 and a black Honda XR motorcycle bearing registration #CG 4118.

The suspects then left the home and the victim discovered her cellphone and music box missing. Further checks made revealed the other stated items were also missing, police reported.

The Guyana Police Force added that a report was made to the police and acting on information, a raid was conducted on three house in Tabatinga and four males were arrested including the three suspects. They are in custody at the Lethem Police Station.

One Brazilian-made motorcycle was found and is lodged at Lethem Police Station pending investigations, the law enforcement agency said.