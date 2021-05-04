15 arrested in Bartica for not wearing face masks

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 10:34 by Denis Chabrol
Fifteen persons, including 13 residents of Bartica, have been arrested for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.
They have each since been released on GYD$5,000 station bail and have been ordered to go to court.
Police in Bartica say those persons were arrested last night between 7 O’clock and midnight.
They are accused of failing to wear a face mask.
Among those arrested is an inspector of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, Magaiva Gonsalves.