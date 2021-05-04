Forestry Commission officer beaten during drinking spree

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 10:32 by Denis Chabrol

An officer of the Guyana Forestry Commission has been severely injured during a drinking spree at Orealla, Upper Corentyne River, Berbice.

Police say 29-year old Karl Alpin has been admitted to the Skeldon Hospital.

Two men, who alleged lashed him several times, have since been arrested. They have been accused of unlawfully wounding Mr. Alpin.

“The victim and the suspects who are known to each other, were imbibing alcohol together on the date and time mentioned when an argument commenced.

A scuffle ensued and one of the perpetrators left and armed himself with a piece of wood and subsequently dealt the victim several lashes about his body while the second perpetrator joined in,” the Guyana Police Force said.

They were also injured in the fracas that occurred last night at about 11: 40.