Brazilian gold miner allegedly loses GYD$3.2 million in gold, cash at Bartica hotel

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 10:27 by Denis Chabrol

A Brazilian gold miner says he has been robbed of a quantity of raw gold valued more than GYD$3 million at a hotel in Bartica.

Sixty-two year old Paulino De Jesus told police that he was a guest at Sheriff Inn Hotel, Second Street, Bartica.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry to his room.

The gold miner says his passport, documents, GYD$30,000 and 320 grammes of raw gold totalling GYD$3.2 million were stolen from his room

Mr De Jesus told police that he checked into the hotel and retired to bed around midnight and when he awoke he discovered the items missing.