15-year old girl leads police to shallow grave of missing sister; boyfriend’s father arrested

Last Updated on Friday, 30 April 2021, 8:31 by Denis Chabrol

The body of a missing woman was early Friday morning removed from a shallow grave in her boyfriend’s yard at Linden, police said.

Her boyfriend’s father has been arrested and is in custody pending investigations.

Region 10 Divisional Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter said the body of 20-year old Shonette Dover, who was reported missing on April 3, was removed at about 3 AM from a shallow grave at Canvas City, Linden.

He said the boyfriend was not there at the time of the discovery of the body. Mr. Winter said police do not have any records showing that Dover and her boyfriend had had any disputes in the past.

The suspect, who is a barber, has not yet been arrested, but his father is believed to be an accessory to the crime. Dover’s sister is in custody.

Police said Dover, who was a bartender went missing on the 3rd April 2021 and reported on the 5th April, 2021.

Investigators said they contacted Dover’s 15-year-old sister Thursday night at about 11:35 hours and about 1 AM Friday, detectives, in the presence of a Child Care and Probation Officer, ať Wismar Police Station Criminal Investigation Department, interviewed her on video.

Police said during the interview, she was told of an allegation, cautioned in accordance with the Judges Rules and provided a statement.

Information provided alleges that on the night the victim went ‘missing’, her boyfriend was oiling ‘his brownish gun in their living room’.

Police said he then pointed the gun at Diver who told him ‘he like play and he should put away that thing.’

The sister reportedly told police that she then heard a sound like a squib and the said ‘oh shoots, I shoot that girl’.

She then saw Shonette’s mouth open and blood on her face and she said to Shaquawn, ‘lets take her hospital’ and he said “no she dead already”.

Police were informed that he then accompanied the sister to his father and told him what he did and his father told him ‘don’t tell (me) stupidness, why (you) playing with the gun?’

“They subsequently left and collected a spade from a man and dug a hole aback the house where the victim was buried. The suspect then hid the gun,” police said.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, police said on her directions, they dug up the area about four feet deep during which they stumbled upon the partly decomposed body of a female. Due to the decomposed state of the body, it was difficult to see any marks of violence on the most exposed parts of the body.

The body has been taken to a mortuary for an autopsy.