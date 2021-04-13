GTT’s CEO steps down

Last Updated on Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 9:33 by Denis Chabrol

Mr. Justin Nedd would be stepping down from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) from May 3, 2021, he announced Tuesday.

He would be replaced by

Mr. Damian Blackburn who said his immediate priorities would be to “listen to our customers” and “deliver on the country’s goals”.

He said he intends to bring to bear two decades of experience and “using innovation to serve customers to the absolute maximum.”

Mr. Nedd said he would be moving on to take up a post with GTT’s United States-headquartered parent company , Atlantic Tele-Network, with responsibility for aspects of Caribbean business operations.

He recently inked an agreement, on behalf of ATN, for the establishment of a call centre in Region Three.

Blackburn has over two decades of experience leading major mobile, internet and TV operations and technology start-ups in competitive Caribbean, the Americas and European markets.

“Damian is a highly experienced telecoms leader who has the vision to grow GTT and deliver on the changing needs of our customers and the country,” said Brad Martin, Chairman of GTT’s Board of Directors. “His impressive career has included running companies, building and managing mobile networks, leading growth initiatives, and more. One of the most consistent themes of his work is that he’s been a customer service champion at every level. With a track record of operating highly-reliable networks and improving customer experience, Damian will accelerate GTT’s customer-focused mission”

Blackburn most recently served as CEO of Aliv, a successful startup LTE network mobile operator in the Bahamas. Throughout his telecoms focused career, he has also held CEO and key leadership positions at Digicel, Virgin Mobile, Vodafone/Orange and BT Group- roles in which he lead successful strategic business and operational development activities across multiple jurisdictions.

“It’s an honour to lead a company that has long served the people of Guyana and is such an integral part of the country’s economy and culture,” said Blackburn. “My goal is to listen to our customers and work with our incredible team to make sure that we deliver the country’s vision of exceptional technology and service to meet current and future needs. The company has built a strong foundation – and with a sharpened focus on the needs of our customers, we will rise together with Guyana.”

As Guyana’s economy transitions and presents expanded opportunities for investment, growth and job creation, ATN decided to create a new initiative under the leadership of current GTT CEO Justin Nedd. As ATN’s new Vice President of Strategic Programs, Nedd will focus on cultivating additional ATN investments, including in Guyana.