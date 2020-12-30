Education Ministry to distribute electronic tablets to Hinterland; welcomes Ansa Mc Al Foundation’s donation

Last Updated on Wednesday, 30 December 2020, 14:27 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Education is preparing to distribute electronic tablets to Guyana’s hinterland, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced even as she on Wednesday received 100 such devices from the Ansa Mc Al Foundation.

Those tablets were purchased with funds raised from the ‘ONE YARD’ virtual benefit concert which aired on October 30, 2020. The concert which was powered by the ANSA McAL Group of Companies showcased some of the best talent in the region and had the very important

objective of facilitating access to remote learning for children throughout the Caribbean during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Manickchand highlighted that the donation was a timely one as they aim to start distributing tablets in the hinterland areas.

Managing Director of ANSA McAL Trading Limited, Troy Cadogan shared that ANSA McAL through its Foundation is “elated” to help Guyana’s young people with their learning. He further noted that “it is imperative that our young people are equipped with

the best possible tools to be educated and our foundation will always continue to aid ventures such as these not just in Guyana but in the Caribbean as well,” Cadogan said.

ANSA McAL Foundation member, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin was also present and shared similar sentiments regarding developing Guyana’s youth with the best possible tools to aid their learning during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, over the next few weeks, the tablets will be distributed to various schools around Guyana.

Through the special ONE CARIBBEAN FUTURE FUND created with the funds raised from the ONE YARD concert, the ANSA McAL Foundation has already distributed tablets to Ministries of Education in Trinidad, Barbados and Jamaica.

The Foundation will also be distributing tablets before the end of the year to Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis to assist these islands which have also been grappling with the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on their education systems.