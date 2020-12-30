West Demerara barber robbed of gold chain

Last Updated on Wednesday, 30 December 2020, 14:07 by Denis Chabrol

A gold chain was Tuesday evening stolen from a barber of Ocean View, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, and the suspect, who is a taxi driver, has since been arrested, police said.

De Santos, the suspect and others were reportedly at Parika, East Bank Essequibo drinking. De Santos then joined the suspect’s car, HB 3949, for Uitvlugt but he fell asleep on his way.

Police were told that after De Santos slept away, the driver drove into Old Road, Crane, stopped the car and pulled the victim’s chain off his neck. De Santos said he woke and pulled back three pieces of chain and asked the driver what happened.

De Santos said he exited the car and the driver sped off and lost control of the vehicle which ended up in a nearby trench. De Santos said he made further checks and discovered that his wallet with GYD$50,000 was missing.

The Victim then exited the car and the Suspect sped off and lost control of the vehicle which ended up in a nearby trench. The victim then made further checks and discovered his wallet with $50,000 missing.

The driver has since been arrested and escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he was placed in custody.

Police said the three pieces of yellow metal chain have been lodged at the station as investigations continue.