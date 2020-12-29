11-year girl allegedly killed by Cuban was sexually abused- autopsy

Last Updated on Friday, 1 January 2021, 8:09 by Denis Chabrol

The 11-year old girl, who was killed along with her mother allegedly by a Cuban man, was sexually abused, according to an autopsy conducted Tuesday.

“The doctor reported that the juvenile was sexually active,” police said in reporting the results of the autopsy conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh. Police have already said that blood was seen on the girl’s lower region at the scene.

The autopsy, which was conducted Tuesday morning, found that 34-year old Tara Krishnaran died from blunt trauma to the head while her daughter’s cause of death was given as, incised wound to the neck and blunt trauma to the head.

A hammer and a knife were recovered from the crime scene.

The bodies of Krishnaran and her daughter were found in their Princess Street, Lodge home by the woman’s father on December 27, 2020. Hours later, the prime suspect Joel Rodriguez also known as Yoel Rodriguez Barientos was arrested at Amelia’s Ward, Linden. At the time of his arrest, he was walking near the bottom of a hill.

With the autopsy now out of the way and statement already taken from the accused, he could be arraigned for the double murder on Wednesday for the indictable offence.