Killed suspected Eccles Industrial Site intruder is Annandale villager; security guard still in custody

Last Updated on Sunday, 13 December 2020, 13:18 by Denis Chabrol

The man, who was shot and killed by a security guard at Industrial Site, Eccles, East Bank Demerara, has been identified by police

He is 29-year old Zadan Mohammad of Annandale Pump Road, East Coast Demerara.

Police say the 28-year old security guard who was on duty at Sueria Manufacturing Enterprise has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Crime scene detectives say a search was conducted in the area and its environs, and a spent 12 gauge shell which was lodged along with the shotgun and five cartridges.

Investigators were informed that at about 9:45 PM on December 12 the guard, who was armed with a shotgun, was making checks around his point of duty.

He reported that he observed two male intruders in the compound, police said.

The guard told police that he subsequently shouted at them during which process a round was discharged by one of the suspects.

Investigators said the security guard informed them that he took cover and discharged a round in the direction of the men.

In a bid to escape from the premises which are separated by a canal one of them fell to the ground