Suspect in arson attack on Arakaka Police Outpost arrested

Last Updated on Sunday, 13 December 2020, 13:14 by Denis Chabrol

A man has been arrested in connection with the fiery explosion at the Arakaka Police Outpost, North West District.

Police said the 29-year old unemployed man of Central Arakaka was arrested at 7:51 PM Saturday.

The fire occurred early Friday morning when police on duty heard a loud explosion.

The fire was extinguished and a partly burnt five gallon bottle was at the front door.