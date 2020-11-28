Home Ministry goes after “rogue” law enforcers

Last Updated on Saturday, 28 November 2020, 19:16 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Home Affairs has vowed to root out rogue members of law enforcement agencies, in the wake of an almost 1 kilogramme marijuana bust at the Lusignan Prison.

Prison Officer Quincy Jemmott is on GYD$150,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of trafficking in marijuana.

He returns to court on March 22, 2021.

No evidence was found to link the other prison officer to the more than 890 grammes of marijuana at the Prison Officers’ Quarters, located at the Lusignan Prison Officers’ Sports Club.

After Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels recently briefed Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn about the occurrence, the Ministry of Home Affairs reiterated its zero tolerance for rogue members of the law enforcement agencies.

The Home Affairs Ministry says it will support every effort to remove them from law enforcement agencies.

That Ministry is responsible for the police force, prisons service, fire service and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit.