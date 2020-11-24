ICU patients to be moved to Ocean View Infectious Disease Hospital

Last Updated on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 19:31 by Denis Chabrol

A number of COVID-19 patients, who require intensive care, are to be moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital located at the former Ocean View Hotel, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said Tuesday.

His announcement came even as Guyana recorded its 147 death from the virus since it was first detected here in March. Official statistics show that seven of the 72 hospitalised persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr. Anthony said after a centralised suction system is installed, the Health Ministry would begin moving patients to that health facility. “I’m hoping that within the next day or two that that would be completed and we’ll start the process of moving some of the ICU patients across to Ocean View. Hopefully, the hospital would get that done before the end of the week,” he said in his COVID-19 update for Tuesday.

The Health Minister said the 87-year old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) succumbed while receiving care at a government medical facility. He said 766 others have been isolated at home and 36 persons have been quarantined at a government medical facility to see if they will develop symptoms.

The Health Ministry also says 35 new cases have been recorded today. So far, 4,204 of the 5,189 positive cases have recovered.

Health Minister Anthony said to date 35 positive cases have been identified at Siparuta in Region 6.

He says the lockdown at St. Cuthbert’s mission, Mahaica River in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has been extended by one week. With the number of hospitalised persons from that Mission now down to 16, he is optimistic that they will eventually be discharged once they do not show any signs or symptoms.

The Health Minister says there are 52 cases in Bartica that are being monitored but they are not showing any symptoms.