Dr. Ashni Singh is Senior Minister responsible for Finance at the Office of the President

Dr. Ashni Singh, who previously served as Finance Minister up to 2015, is back at the helm of the finance sector but this time under the Office of the President.

He was sworn in as as a Senior Minister with responsibilities for Finance under the Office of the President.

Dr Ashni Singh took his oath in the presence of Cabinet Ministers and other Government officials at the ceremony at the Office of the President.

“The Office of the President will retain its oversight role, but Dr Singh will have responsibility for Finance,” the Ministry of the Presidency said.

The Head of State said Dr Singh will be part of the team to oversee the transformative agenda of Government which includes projects, programmes and policies that will stimulate growth, expand the country’s economic base and strengthen existing sectors.