GGMC Board Secretary shot

The Board Secretary of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Jacques Foster was Thursday night shot and injured.

Police said the 44-year old was shot by an identifiable man in his home village of Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

Mr. Foster was injured to his right hand from which a warhead was removed by doctors at a city hospital.

Mr. Foster told police he was shot by a man armed by a handgun on Broad Street, Montrose. The victim told investigators that as he turned into Broad Street, a man was standing about 15 feet away from the corner facing east and appeared to be urinating.

“As he drove past, the suspect turned around and pointed a hand gun at him and discharged a round hitting him on his right hand and in the process shattering the right side front door glass,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Mr. Foster returned fire with his licenced firearm and he drove home after which he was taken to a hospital for medical attention.