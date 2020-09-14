APNU+AFC warns of “hot mess” from Pompeo’s visit

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon on Monday said he would be tabling a question in the National Assembly about the impending visit of United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) parliamentarian Raphael Trotman warned against the “pomp” of a certain foreign signatory leaving Guyana in a “hot mess.”

Mr. Harmon said he has not been informed about Mr. Pompeo’s visit slated for September 17 to 18.

Indicating that there are many unanswered questions about the American Secretary of State’s visit, Mr. Harmon said he would he would be asking Foreign Affairs questions in the House.

Mr. Harmon fully endorsed concerns by the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) about the implications of Mr. Pompeo’s visit as it relates to Guyana-Venezuela relations. The association has urged the Guyana government to state what are the non-negotiable positions on Venezuela.

An advance party arrived in Guyana aboard an American military transport plane for preparatory, logistical and security matters for Mr. Pompeo.

In contributing to debate on the 2020 National Budget, AFC Chairman Trotman warned against a foreign dignatory’s visit causing serious problems for Guyana-Venezuela relations. “There had been too much progress made in the last five years as we took our case to the International Court of Justice seeking a peaceful solution and it will be a travesty of monumental and epic proportions if we, Mr. Speaker, found ourselves in a hot mess and threatened,” he said in clear reference to Mr. Pompeo.

Mr. Trotman, who is an American-trained security expert, cautioned against Guyana becoming enjoined in an unhelpful and unholy agenda that is meant to boost the electoral prospects elsewhere later in the year.

US President Donald Trump is seeking reelection for a second straight term, but his chances are sagging against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, according to some polls.