579 COVID-19 cases isolated

The Ministry of Health says 512 persons have been isolated at home and 67 others are hospitalised.The number of persons in the Intensive Care Unit is 11.

98 others have been quarantined to ascertain whether they will develop coronavirus symptoms.

The Ministry of Health says records show that 742 of the 1,373 positive cases have recovered.

Although tests show that there are 67 new cases, Health Minister Adviser Dr. Leslie Ramsammy has alerted Guyanese to an expected increase in the number of reported positive cases because authorities are clearing a backlog of 500 samples.

Government says 8,822 persons have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

The Ministry of Health says it is is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the 41 persons who have died so far.

The Ministry is also appealing for respect and confidentiality of the deceased and their family allowed to mourn this tragic loss in peace.