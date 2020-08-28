Guyana’s coronavirus deaths now 35, 503 others isolated

The Ministry of Health on Friday said Guyana’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 35 with the passing of four more persons.

The number of hospitalised persons is 96, including nine in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital, and those in home isolation now total 407.

The Health Ministry said 112 others are in institutional quarantine to see if they would develop symptoms.

Of the 1,180 persons tested positive so far, 633 have recovered.

The Health Ministry said 7,811 persons have been tested so far.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony has said the increasing number of positive persons is as a result of increased testing and more deaths are due to the age and other ailments that a number of the COVID-19 persons had been afflicted by.

Health authorities continue to appeal to Guyanese to wash their hands, wear face masks and practice social distancing in order to curb the spread of the disease.