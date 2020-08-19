Severe flood at Grove, East Bank Demerara

Homes, businesses and yards in a section of Grove, East Bank Demerara were Wednesday night inundated by flood waters from the nearby Demerara River as a result of a damaged koker (sluice), authorities said.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said the Diamond Secondary School has been identified as a temporary shelter for citizens affected by the breached koker in the area.

A police spokesman said that at about 5:30 Wednesday afternoon, the koker at Market Street, Grove “broke away”, causing flooding to the immediate surroundings. Reports were that the water was more than eight inches high. The Neighbourhood Democratic Council was on the ground trying to fix the drainage facility.

Residents are urged to call the CDC’s hotline for further assistance and to access the shelter.

Please call 600-7500 and 623-1700

Prime Minister Mark Phillips visited the area to assess the situation and make “arrangements to bring relief to residents.”