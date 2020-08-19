Coronavirus death toll increases to 26

The Ministry of Health is reporting COVID-19 death number 26.

The deceased is a 43- year-old woman and was a patient of the transitional ward at the GPHC.

The ministry says the patient was tested and upon admission at the Georgetown Hospital following her death, the results came back as positive.

The Ministry of Health says it is making every effort to contact all relatives and other persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.

Yesterday, authorities reported that a 93-year old man, an 87-year old man anda 32-year old man died.