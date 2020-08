Fire on Wednesday afternoon destroyed the southern section of De Sinco Trading’s premises on Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

That section is largely made of wood.

De Sinco is a major distributor of a range of consumer products.

A News-Talk Radio Guyana/ Demerara Waves Online News reporter on the scene said firefighters ran out of water.

He said the fire has since resurged and spread to the De Sinco office building.

This story is being updated.